“The wheat market traded higher on declining winter wheat conditions, despite forecasts of improving weather for Europe and the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat planting in the US was less than what the trade was looking for but a pickup in planting is expected to take place over the next week or two.”
“Wheat futures were supported by fact USDA dropped weekly US winter wheat crop ratings,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Combination of dry weather and recent freeze may have lowered the ratings. 54 pct of the crop is rated good/excellent versus 57 last week… Still, the possibility of showers in parts of Europe and Russia could limit the upside in prices.”