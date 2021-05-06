 Skip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat futures saw stronger trade, although not to the same degree as corn and soybeans,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat markets have been under moderate pressure due to timely rains; however, prices will remain supported as corn continues to set new highs. Minneapolis wheat did manage to set new contract highs in both the old and new crop contracts.”

“Wheat futures rallied and closed near session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight trade was lower on what some termed profit taking. Weekly US export sales were negative and US export prices are still a premium to EU and Russia. Sharp gains in corn helped wheat rally into the close.”

