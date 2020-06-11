Argentina could see a “significant drop” in planted acres of wheat without rain, Allendale said. Early plans for the wheat crop showed a record 17 mln acres, with projectsion for s 22 mln tonne crop, but there has been significant dry weather that may derail those plans.
"Harvest continues to expand and weather over the next 7-10 days looks good for combines to roll," CHS Hedging said. "No real surprises are expected from today’s monthly WASDE report."
