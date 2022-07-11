People are also reading…
“Wheat also joined in on strong overnight markets, but sold off much harder through the day session forming reversals on the charts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The Spring wheat crop is only 44% headed vs 77% average for this date. It is rated 70% Good/Excellent, up 4 points from last week.”
“Overnight prices rallied on higher corn and soybean prices due to 2-3 week US Midwest forecast and dry EU weather,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is also concern about lower Black Sea, EU and Argentina wheat exports. Most though doubt USDA will make needed changes to the global supply and demand on tomorrow’s report.”