Wheat

Pakistan entered the wheat talk Thursday as its crop is being hit by the same dry and hot growing season that is afflicting India’s crop, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Pakistan is expected to lose more than 500 million bushels of production and shift from a sizable exporter to a modest importer. Adding their losses to India’s losses trims more than 1 billion bushels from 2022 world wheat production just as Russia and Ukraine exports are halted.

Reuters reported that Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest is likely to close to last year’s level of more than 32 million metric tons. Farmers there planted 6.5 million hectares of winter wheat last fall, but agriculture officials have said some of the area could not be harvested due to the Russian invasion.

Dry weather in France may result in reduced wheat production. This may have had something to do with yesterday’s sharp rally in the wheat market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. France is the European Union’s biggest wheat producer. “This is potentially a big deal if this hot and dry forecast comes to fruition,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News