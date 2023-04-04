People are also reading…
Despite negative wheat numbers from the USDA on Friday, acres 49.8MA (ly-45.9) & stocks – 946 MB (exp – 928), May wht closed steady on the day – buoyed by higher closes in it sister markets – corn and beans! As well, there are weather issues for the Winter Wheat crop with drought conditions still prevalent in the central plains, according to William D. Moore of AgMaster.
Crop Progress report yesterday afternoon showed the winter wheat condition at 28% good/excellent. It is the second lowest rating behind 1996 at 27% for April 2nd. Heading is at 6% compared to the 5-year average of 2%, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.