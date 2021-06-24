Corn prices are trending lower and resistance is building a the moving averages, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat has posted some nice technical action over the past two sessions; however it will need to hold the $8 level if higher prices are to ensue,” he said.
There aren’t many concerns about weather in Russia at the moment, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Russia should have plenty of heat to service current biz, but will they have the supply to gain market share with the taxes on?” Daniels asked. He noted Russian taxes are 70% of the wheat price above $200/tonne.
