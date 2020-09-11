Sovecon raised its estimate for Russia’s 2020 wheat crop to 83.3 million metric tons from 82.6 million, Allendale said. USDA is still at 78 million tons and will likely need to revise its estimate higher.
Ukraine’s wheat exports in the 2020-21 crop year are in line with the same period last year, coming in at 6.2 million metric tons, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.