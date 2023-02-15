Wheat markets are fading as well today as the U.S. dollar saw a “sharp rise” today, CHS Hedging said. “India is expecting a record-large Indian wheat crop of over 112MMT.”
March wheat is being boosted overall by the escalation of the Russian-Ukraine war, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The market received spill-over aid from corn and beans as they reacted to continued dryness in Argentina.”
