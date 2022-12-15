People are also reading…
“The wheat market traded higher on demand hopes from this morning’s solid weekly export sales number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a bout of bargain buying throughout the session… Weekly export sales were reported at 469 tmt, well above trade estimates from 150-370 tmt.”
“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Algeria bought around 500kt for Feb and only Russian and Ukraine worked without discounting current replacement. The weather remains poor which has slowed the pace of shipments but the vessel line-up is huge.”