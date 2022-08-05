People are also reading…
The market has seen an impressive rally off of the lows this week with talk that wheat has become cheap enough to attract increased tender activity, and that wheat is now more attractive as a feed grain to compete with corn, according The Hightower Report.
Still some doubt Ukraine will export the 19 mmt of combined corn and wheat 2022/23 exports USDA is forecasting. Some also feel EU and Russia may not ship the 75 mmt of wheat USDA is forecasting, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.