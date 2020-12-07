“The wheat market was mixed with Chicago firmer on a bout of short covering and technicals after tickling two-month lows last week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Wheat moved lower on talk of higher supplies in Russia, India, Canada and Australia, “taking most of the weather premium out of prices,” ADM Investor Services said. “To push over resistance, grain futures need less than ideal 2021 U.S. Black Sea and South American weather,” they said.
