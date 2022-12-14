 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from the resumption of Ukraine shipments and a better than expected wheat crop in Australia. KC took the lead lower on improving weather conditions for the Southern Plains area.”

“Wheat futures ended lower led by KC,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some look for winter storm to drop snow across parts of NE and KS. Some feel wheat prices were also lower on talk that Ukraine Odesa port was partially back up and working after weekend bombing.”

