Wheat

“All three wheat classes saw minor bumps of 2-7 cents higher today, but it appeared to mostly be a technical bounce and support from a weaker dollar,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Cash markets appear to be satisfied for right now and we’ll start to see bids switch from the Sept to the Dec as first notice day approaches on the 31st.”

“Wheat futures ended slightly higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word that lower Russia crop could trigger Russia to restrict exports offered support. Fact that Egypt bought Romanian and Ukraine wheat near $294-$296 versus last tender price near $261 also offered support. Virus spread in US and Asia though is raising concern about food demand.”

