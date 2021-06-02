“The wheat market traded higher on hot/dry forecasts for the US Northern Plains this week and into the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Southern Plains remain wet with chances of seeing some drier weather later in the week. Mpls led the pack higher early in the session.”
“Rains in the south plains could lower HRW protein level,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “OK harvest is also being delayed. The big news in US wheat is the continued dryness across US north plains and Canada prairies. 10 day forecast remains dry although noon America model put in rains for ND.”