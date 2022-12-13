Profit taking has emerged in the wheat market, but losses were limited by the weaker U.S. dollar and concerns about slowing Ukrainian grain shipments, CHS Hedging said.
“After the Russian attack on Odessa, the ports operations were suspended, but have reportedly since been restored,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Black Sea Grain Initiative is in question – Odessa was one of three ports that was supposed to be protected in the deal.”
