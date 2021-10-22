 Skip to main content
Wheat

Spring wheat is closing above $10 in some locales for the first time in 10 years as wheat continues to lead grain markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “China’s winter wheat planting has reached 26% complete as of last week; this is well below the average for the date of 53% complete.”

Talk of the lower world wheat milling supplies is catching up to wheat futures, ADM Investor Services said. 

"Some had thought that most of the bullish news was priced in Minn wheat futures. Like oats and rapeseed they appears little selling near contract highs in Minn wheat."

