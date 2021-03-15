The wheat complex was weaker overnight led by Kansas City, dragged down by weakness in row crops, moisture in some dry areas of the Plains, and a firm dollar, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Overall, though, dryness worries remain in the northern Plains, southwestern Plains and far south Texas where more rain must fall soon.
Wheat
-
- Updated
