Wheat

Some of the volatility in wheat is due to worries about higher inflation and higher U.S. Dollar lowering demand, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Futures are higher across the board this morning as Russian missile strikes on Odesa in Ukraine, a major export city on the Black Sea, has cast doubt on the grain deal that was reached last week on Friday. “Both countries are still committed to the grain deal post missile strikes but the wheat futures are up strong this morning,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

The Wheat Quality Council’s annual spring wheat tour begins tomorrow with reports being released throughout the week.

