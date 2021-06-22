 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

“The dollar is rebounding to remain somewhat strong, highlighting U.S. wheats’ overpriced value when compared to EU and Black Sea supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said.

The possibility of lower overall production has potential to boost spring wheat prices, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “We expect spring wheat to begin to separate itself from the other two wheat classes, as both Chicago and KC could face pressure with a declining corn board,” he said.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

