Chicago wheat futures removed more weather premium this week (7.25 cents lower yesterday), Allendale reported. Although winter wheat conditions were lower than expected domestically, it wasn’t enough to offset the improving wheat crops across the globe.
The European Union is forecasted to get some much-needed rains over the next 10 days, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The Black Sea looks like it will dry out again over the next 10 days after receiving needed rainfall over the past couple weeks.