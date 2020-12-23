Wheat is trying to figure out how much it can afford to follow corn higher since world wheat stocks are much more ample while also considering the Russian export tax situation, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Wheat is resisting a sharp upward breakout like beans, although it has rallied 40 cents over the past three weeks.
Jordan is tendering for 120,000 metric tons of wheat, according to The Hightower Report. Russian officials continue to take steps to curb shipments as the government has the incentive to wait until February when export taxes kick in. Ukraine supplies are tighter than last year.