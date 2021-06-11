“Prices have been choppy to sideways all week while consolidating within a dime of last Friday’s settlement closes, and around near and long-term moving averages,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging sees wheat prices moving lower today as a strong storm system is going through much of the spring wheat area this morning. All three classes of wheat are lower today, he said.
The USDA report news was mostly neutral, but with hot and dry weather expected to continue over the next two weeks for the spring wheat areas, the market could start taking a closer look at crop conditions and the weather, The Hightower Report said today.