 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Prices have been choppy to sideways all week while consolidating within a dime of last Friday’s settlement closes, and around near and long-term moving averages,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging sees wheat prices moving lower today as a strong storm system is going through much of the spring wheat area this morning. All three classes of wheat are lower today, he said.

The USDA report news was mostly neutral, but with hot and dry weather expected to continue over the next two weeks for the spring wheat areas, the market could start taking a closer look at crop conditions and the weather, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Rains continue hitting the northern portions of wheat growing areas, with more rain expected in North Dakota Friday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

There’s talk of nervousness that the Russian wheat crop could come under problems if it heats up over the near term, said The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices were violent today, with a strong overnight session that was followed by a weak day session,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three wheat classes gapped higher overnight as well following the corn and soybeans higher,” Bryant Sanderson said he expects that trend …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat markets are following corn’s lead, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. He said to expect stronger trade today, but northern mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets were mixed for a majority of the day, with Minneapolis and Kansas City both finding support and trading mostly higher, and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WN ended slightly lower and near 6.82. WN found support near 6.70…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News