Demand boosted the wheat market as Egypt “may be in the market for a jag of wheat this week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Mpls turned lower midday as positions get situated ahead of the Small Grains Summary report tomorrow,” she said.
That small grains summary is expected to show “the lowest U.S. wheat production in 19 years,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat futures recovered after yesterday’s selloff with support from higher corn and soybean prices and expectations that tomorrow’s report will confirm tightening supply.”
