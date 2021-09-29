 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Demand boosted the wheat market as Egypt “may be in the market for a jag of wheat this week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Mpls turned lower midday as positions get situated ahead of the Small Grains Summary report tomorrow,” she said.

That small grains summary is expected to show “the lowest U.S. wheat production in 19 years,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat futures recovered after yesterday’s selloff with support from higher corn and soybean prices and expectations that tomorrow’s report will confirm tightening supply.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market was strong today with the Kansas City market up the largest of the three classes, continuing to find strength from fund buyi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat planting continues to chug along with a decent amount of rain coming for the Southern Plains at the end of the month, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“High prices and freight cost limits new aggressive buying,” ADM Investor Services said. There are reports Russia may ration wheat exports whi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Brazil is talking about banning GMO wheat imports, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat trading looks to start the new week with 1 to 3 cents gains from the overnight. Minneapolis is the strongest, as high protein wheat rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News