Wheat markets are higher again this morning, as continued dryness in the Southern plains affects the crop, CHS Hedging said. “The northern plains is expected to get a decent amount of rain early next week.”
The uptrend is likely to continue if the market moves above $8.72, but the market may turn the other direct if that level is not eclipsed. “If it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 743.6,” analyst Anton Kolhanov said.
