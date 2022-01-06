Wheat markets dealt with technical selling and the weakness in the soy complex, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“There is widespread belief amongst the trade that U.S. wheat prices are not competitive in the global marketplace, which could force USDA to lower their export guess,” Total Farm Marketing said. That would also mean an increased carryout in next week’s WASDE report.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.