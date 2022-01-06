 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets dealt with technical selling and the weakness in the soy complex, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

“There is widespread belief amongst the trade that U.S. wheat prices are not competitive in the global marketplace, which could force USDA to lower their export guess,” Total Farm Marketing said. That would also mean an increased carryout in next week’s WASDE report.

Grain futures prices

