“The wheat markets traded higher, with Minneapolis leading the way. Strength in Minneapolis stems from cold, dry conditions in the Northern Plains leading to planting concerns,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additionally, Japan was seeking spring wheat on their latest tender, adding demand excitement to the market.”
Analysts were watching weather trends. “US Midwest 6-10 day and 8-14 day plains and SRW forecast is below normal temps but should not be cold enough and long enough to hurt the winter wheat crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This week USDA rated the HRW crop below expectations and SRW and WW above.”