Wheat markets are climbing “sharply higher” as there are supply worries among traders, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional support from the rallies in the soy complex and corn.”
Lower EU and Russian exports is helping support the gains in wheat today, ADM Investor Services said. The market needs EU prices to rally to slow exports in those regions as Russia “is front loading exports before Jan. 1 export quaotas.”
