There are fears of a “massive” Russian wheat crop are causing concerns with global traders, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “U.S. production will go a long way to determining what U.S. prices do, but to get a runaway market to the upside we need to see Russian problems.”
Wheat prices will be weaker across the board today, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. She expects winter wheat contracts to see sharper losses than spring wheat contracts.
