Wheat was “under the gun” once again as the market deals with a lot of supply around the world, while demand remains light on U.S. wheat, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
The funds are moving into a net short position on wheat, ADM Investor Services said. Traders are worried about the black sea crop outlook and lower prices which is offsetting concern about U.S. weather.
