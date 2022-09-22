People are also reading…
“Wheat is wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Futures ended higher on concern over Black Sea exports. Volatility continues after US Fed raised rate 75 basis points. Fed Chairman pledged to increase rates until Inflation is down to 2%. This could drop domestic, global demand and push USD higher.”
“The Rosario exchange lowered their estimate of Argentina’s wheat crop 1.2 mmt, to 16.5 mmt due to their drought. The USDA estimate is 19 mmt,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “News reports that 1.6 mmt of wheat was damaged by the recent heavy rains in Pakistan. A delegation from Taiwan signed a letter of intent with Idaho to buy $576 mln of U.S. wheat.”