U.S. weather looks mostly dry for the Plains, but some two-week forecasts are calling for welcomed moisture in the U.S. Southern region that could create headwinds for market strength, along with a strong dollar, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Elsewhere, favorable conditions for winter wheat establishment is reported in southern Europe

Russia’s next target is thought to be China, after their recent move into gaining Algerian business, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Confidence levels are pretty good that China will become a buyer of Russian wheat.

CropWatch Weekly Update

