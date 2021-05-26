 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat opened the evening session higher on an unexpected slide in crop condition ratings, and mixed trade is expected today on the anticipation of heavy rain amounts in the seven-day forecast for the southwestern U.S. Plains, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Wheat futures are mostly lower this morning following two-sided action overnight as the spring wheat crop is taking advantage of recent rainfall and should benefit from favorable conditions extending into June. However, winter wheat, set for harvest next month, may see quality issues out of Oklahoma and Texas because of too much moisture, Total Farm Marketing said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

KC and Chicago wheat contracts made new lows overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. The drought monitor has not eased in the pacific north…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Mixed today with the winter wheat markets a penny lower while the spring wheat was positive with the July contract finishing back above the $…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s Kansas tour “found yields above-average and well above 2019,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improving weather in US HRW crop area especially KS and higher t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three classes of wheat traded lower to begin the week as moisture accumulated across many of the growing regions throughout last week and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The market is eager to see just how much rain will fall” as forecasts show more coming in heavy crop areas this week, CHS Hedging said. The r…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Greener conditions” are prevailing in wheat as Kansas wheat yields are “shaping up to be the highest in the 20-year history of the wheat qual…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News