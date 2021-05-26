Wheat opened the evening session higher on an unexpected slide in crop condition ratings, and mixed trade is expected today on the anticipation of heavy rain amounts in the seven-day forecast for the southwestern U.S. Plains, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.
Wheat futures are mostly lower this morning following two-sided action overnight as the spring wheat crop is taking advantage of recent rainfall and should benefit from favorable conditions extending into June. However, winter wheat, set for harvest next month, may see quality issues out of Oklahoma and Texas because of too much moisture, Total Farm Marketing said today.