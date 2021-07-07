The winter wheat harvest has had some delays due to weather. “Wheat in Chicago and KC managed to close nearly unchanged, aided by strength in the MPLS contract,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Winter wheat harvest continues to be intermittently stalled by frequent spotty rains and high humidity.“
“Wheat is wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Drier US HRS 2 week forecast is helping Minn futures. Some still feel MWU could test 9.00-9.50. Lower WA and OR white wheat ratings could also support cash prices there… World wheat trade is increasing but east Europe and Black Sea prices are still lower than US.”