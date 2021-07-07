 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The winter wheat harvest has had some delays due to weather. “Wheat in Chicago and KC managed to close nearly unchanged, aided by strength in the MPLS contract,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Winter wheat harvest continues to be intermittently stalled by frequent spotty rains and high humidity.“

“Wheat is wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Drier US HRS 2 week forecast is helping Minn futures. Some still feel MWU could test 9.00-9.50. Lower WA and OR white wheat ratings could also support cash prices there… World wheat trade is increasing but east Europe and Black Sea prices are still lower than US.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Weaker across the three markets today with a lack of support from the corn and soybean markets today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Forty-five percent of the winter wheat has been harvested, up 12 points on the week,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging noted. Export inspections wer…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News