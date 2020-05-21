The wheat market failed to hold the slightly higher opens this morning, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Chicago drew strength from ongoing dryness in EU and the Black Sea Region,” she said. “Rain events are expected to move across the Northern Plains over the weekend.”
“Wheat futures managed moderate gains on talk of dryness across parts of Europe and Russia,” ADM Investor Services said. “Rains in east Europe and Ukraine limited gains. Rains also across parts of US south plains could help crops there. Wheat future have rallied due to higher French wheat prices and higher new crop Russia prices.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.