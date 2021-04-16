Significant rain and snow is expected again today in much of the hard red winter wheat region, with the exception of the Texas Panhandle and western part of the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to TFM.
Wheat is trending higher, finding strength from corn and dryness in North Dakota, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
In China, corn is trading at a premium to the wheat and this has encouraged a significant shift to more wheat and less corn usage for feed, according to The Hightower Report. In last week's world supply/demand update, the USDA sees China wheat feeding at 40 million tons, up from 35 million last month and up from 19 million last year