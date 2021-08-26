 Skip to main content
“Paris milling wheat was up 3.50 euros/MT (about 17 cents/bu) leading the way higher,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. wheat followed, but HRW is still $20-30/MT more expensive than other wheat exporters. IGC lowered their 2021/22 world wheat production estimate by 6 MMT to 782 MMT.”

“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of lower World wheat crops helped rally Wheat futures. WU ended up 14 cents and near 7.25 on talk of no deliveries and that US SRW fob prices are now 40 cents below low protein French Wheat prices.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

