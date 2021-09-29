 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

“The U.S. dollar index was more than 30 points higher yesterday and is firm again this morning, thus creating headwinds for commodity prices like wheat.” Further, outside markets and position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s Grain Stocks report will keep the wheat complex “on a slippery slope,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Brazilian domestic flour millers are against processing GMO wheat from Argentina or anywhere, Rubens Barbosa, head of the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo) said this week. And that sentiment is shared by groups representing bakers and other companies that use wheat to make products like bread and biscuits, he said. Some 80% of Brazil’s wheat imports come Argentina, so Brazil could increase non-GMO wheat imports from Uruguay, Paraguay and also buy it from the United States, Canada and Russia to avoid Argentina’s GMO wheat if necessary, Barbosa said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat planting continues to chug along with a decent amount of rain coming for the Southern Plains at the end of the month, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat trading looks to start the new week with 1 to 3 cents gains from the overnight. Minneapolis is the strongest, as high protein wheat rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“High prices and freight cost limits new aggressive buying,” ADM Investor Services said. There are reports Russia may ration wheat exports whi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market was strong today with the Kansas City market up the largest of the three classes, continuing to find strength from fund buyi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News