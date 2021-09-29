“The U.S. dollar index was more than 30 points higher yesterday and is firm again this morning, thus creating headwinds for commodity prices like wheat.” Further, outside markets and position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s Grain Stocks report will keep the wheat complex “on a slippery slope,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Brazilian domestic flour millers are against processing GMO wheat from Argentina or anywhere, Rubens Barbosa, head of the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo) said this week. And that sentiment is shared by groups representing bakers and other companies that use wheat to make products like bread and biscuits, he said. Some 80% of Brazil’s wheat imports come Argentina, so Brazil could increase non-GMO wheat imports from Uruguay, Paraguay and also buy it from the United States, Canada and Russia to avoid Argentina’s GMO wheat if necessary, Barbosa said.