Wheat

Wheat is higher this morning and U.S. hard winter wheat export prices are the most expensive wheat in World, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Servi…

Wheat

"Some areas of the Southern Plains received a little precipitation today as the system moves east,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “After…

Wheat

Ideas are that both Australia and Russia are harvesting record to near record Wheat crops this year, , according to Jack Scoville of Price Fut…

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher on dry U.S. plains weather, but will remain choppy, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Wheat

“All 3 classes of wheat were lower today, with KC the weakest,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Yesterday, March KC traded the highest si…