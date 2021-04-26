“Wheat is seeing the same spec/fund driven strength that corn and soybeans are with futures up 23-29 cents in all three wheat classes, and contract highs were made,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Major drought concerns remain evident in the western plains with not much in the forecast for relief.”
“Wheat futures traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “All three U.S. futures traded over $7.00. U.S. wheat exports remain uncompetitive to world buyers. Weekly U.S. wheat exports were near 21 mln bu. vs 23 last week and 18 last year. Season-to-date exports are near 830 mln vs. 827 last year.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.