“The recent strength in corn and soybeans has spilled over into wheat, combined with the cold snap, prices should remain supported given the overall bullish environment in grains,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said.
Strength in the row crops and a lower dollar helped the wheat market overall, Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, morning frost and freezing conditions today through Thursday threatens to burn back crops in the HRW region and West Texas through the corn belt and far norther Delta and into Virginia and northern North Carolina."
