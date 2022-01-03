New bullish wheat news is lacking as northern hemisphere winter wheat is in dormancy and U.S. hard red winter wheat areas are expected to receive some moisture, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices had succumbed to year-end weakness and a stronger dollar continues to weigh on sentiment.
World wheat demand is up 5 to 7 million metric tons and 2021 stocks are down 10 millions tons. Production in the North Hemisphere in 2022 must increase 15 to 20 million tons to help increase export supply limit price gain, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.