“All three wheat classes gapped higher overnight as well following the corn and soybeans higher,” Bryant Sanderson said he expects that trend to continue on the basis of weather forecasts.
Wheat prices are up this morning keeping with the trend. For the month to date, wheat prices are up 32 ¾ cents in SRW, up 31 1/4 in HRW, up 100 1/4 in HRS, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
Wheat futures are double digits higher in early activity today, following the corn and soybeans and led by Minneapolis HRS, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.