“There was active selling against today’s rally in the wheat market,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The market saw renewed buying interest on ideas of a reduction in U.S. winter wheat seedings and higher global prices.
“Tomorrow’s report will provide some expectation for winter wheat acres as not only will quarterly grain stocks and supply and demand estimated, but also winter wheat seedings,” Stewart-Peterson said. “KC wheat continues to pick up ground on generally dry conditions in the western Plains and a stronger technical picture after today with prices holding the 10-day moving average.”
