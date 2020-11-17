The wheat market opened higher based on with the strength in the row crops and weakness in the U.S. dollar, but prices turned lower this morning on chances for beneficial moisture in the Plains, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Heesch said the outlook for the day “appears comfortable riding on the coattails of the corn and bean markets, but standalone wheat would likely trade lower, she said.
March Kansas City wheat support is at $5.52, with $5.71 as resistance. “A close outside of this range could set next direction,” The Hightower Report said this morning.