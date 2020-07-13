The 2020-21 global wheat outlook is for smaller supplies, reduced consumption, lower exports, and decreased stocks, according to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand. Supplies are reduced 2.9 million tons to 1.066 million as larger beginning stocks are more than offset by reduced production, primarily in the European Union, United States, Morocco and Russia, the report said.
The NASS wheat production numbers were bullish relative to June, and exceeded trade expectations, Brugler Marketing said. USDA’s July estimate for winter wheat production is 1.218 billion bushels, down by 48 bushels, while the trade was looking for an 18-mbu cut.