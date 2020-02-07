“For the week ended Jan. 30, U.S. all wheat sales are running 19% ahead of a year ago, shipments up 29% with the USDA forecasting a 4% increase on the year,” ADM Investor Services said. "By class, HRW wheat sales are up 41%, shipments 61% ahead with a USDA forecast of a 16% increase.”
"The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering ahead of the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “It has been a tough go for the wheat market this week. Demand is slow, optimism is waning over possible Chinese demand for US wheat and the winter wheat crop is getting beneficial moisture.”