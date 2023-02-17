Chicago’s wheat contract has “diverged” from Kansas City and Minnesota to end the week, likely based on the winter storm that has come through the region, CHS Hedging said. “EU wheat futures continue to weaken,” they noted. “Strength in the dollar isn’t helping our markets either.”
Ukraine is starting talks on extending the Black Sea grain corridor next week, they said. “Negotiations on extending the grain corridor will begin in a week and then we will understand the positions of all parties,” Yuriy Vaskov, Ukranian deputy infrastructure minister, said during a grain conference. “I think common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended.”
