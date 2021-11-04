 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

“Bouts of profit taking were noted after climbing to multi year highs,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The USDA report is not thought to be focused on wheat although there may be a few tweaks for wheat.”

Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said the wheat market “may have been overextended.” He noted that spring wheat was the one leading the contracts higher and any softening in those contracts will “neutralize the bullish trend we’ve seen in the last month.”

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

