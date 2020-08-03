Few expect USDA to make any big changes to U.S. 2020-1 wheat carryout near 942 million bushels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors Services. USDA could drop Europe and Argentina wheat crop estimates but could also drop world trade an equal amount. “There is still too much wheat in the world and demand continues to be lower due to the virus,” he said.
Brazil’s wheat crop has the potential to be record large this year, according to a poll of analysts. The current record is 6.7 million metric tons, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.